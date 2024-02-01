Lizzy Davis helps G-K to girls basketball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, January 31

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 44, Plano 42: At Plano, Lizzy Davis led the way with 13 points, and the Cogs held on for a nonconference victory.

Presley Meyer tallied 11 on the night, Sydney Hanson added eight, and Ally Poegel pitched in with seven points.

Boys basketball

Harvest Christian 57, Genoa-Kingston 53: Hayden Hodgson had 13 points, and Nathan Kleba added 12, but the Cogs came up just short in nonconference play.

Women’s basketball

Bowling Green 72, Northern Illinois 54: At Bowling Green, Brooke Stonebraker had 15 points and six rebounds, Jayden Marable had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Brooke Blumenfeld added eight points, but the Huskies fell in Mid-American Conference action.

NIU went 7-13 at the free-throw line.