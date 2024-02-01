Letter: DeKalb County snowplows would replace old ones

I wish to correct the article titled “More snowplows for DeKalb County roads in winter? Officials considering it.”

We are not buying *more* snowplows; we are replacing snowplows that are reaching the end of their useful life (costing more to repair than to replace).

Nathan Schwartz, the County Engineer, maintains a replacement schedule for all the highway department’s vehicles. This schedule can be found in the approved 2024 budget, in the section on the highway department.

This schedule is detailed, but subject to change as needed; vehicles that are aging faster than expected, costing more in repair costs than replacement, will be replaced sooner. Conversely, vehicles that are aging more slowly can have their replacements delayed.

Suzanne Willis, Chair, DeKalb County Board