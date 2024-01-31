Meet Disney princess Belle in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Those who’ve always wanted to meet a Disney princess in person have their chance: Princess Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is coming to DeKalb.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., according to a news release.

The program is free and intended for children ages four to 14.

Belle will read some of her favorite books and sing songs.

Attendees also are invited to win tickets to the Stage Coach Players upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast.” The performances will be held from Feb. 29 through March 3 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Children ages four to eight must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.