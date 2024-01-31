Learn more about training with pain at upcoming presentation in Sycamore

Shaw Local file photo – Those interested in learning more about how to prevent injury and use pain-relief training exercises are invited to a presentation in Sycamore Feb. 15, 2024. (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – Those interested in learning more about how to prevent injury and use pain-relief training exercises are invited to a presentation in Sycamore Feb. 15.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Kishwaukee Family YMCA will host a “Barbell Lifts and Modifications for Training with Pain” presentation as part of their Evening Coffee by Lunch and Learn Educational Series, according to a news release.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Admission to the event is free.

The presentation will be led by physical therapist Lauren Pinnow.

Attendees can learn about injury prevention, ways to change movement patterns for pain, and popular barbell-based exercise lifting techniques.

Refreshments will be provided by Hy-Vee. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org or call 815-756-9577.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, call 815-756-9577 or 815-756-8524 or visit kishymca.org or northernrehabpt.com/events.