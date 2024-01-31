DeKalb vs Sycamore basketball: What we learned from the 2024 rivalry showdowns

DeKalb fans cheer on their team against Sycamore Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, during the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

For the third straight year at the NIU Convocation Center, the result was the same.

Sycamore girls beat DeKalb. DeKalb boys beat Sycamore.

But even if the results fell into a familiar pattern, there are still some things to take away from Friday, when the DeKalb boys were 63-24 winners over Sycamore and the Spartan girls won 58-41.

Here were the biggest things we learned about each team.

DeKalb boys: Justin O’Neal and Davon Grant can co-exist

Early in the season, the 6-4 O’Neal was basically the backup for the 6-5 Grant, a sophomore double-double machine for the Barbs (17-6).

But as the season went on, O’Neal kept impressing. And kept getting more playing time. That meant learning to share time with Grant, even though the two generally occupy the same spaces on the court.

They’re getting better – and all O’Neal, Grant and coach Mike Reynolds have said there’s still room to grow at different points this year. So the 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for O’Neal off the bench Friday along with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals for Grant isn’t the peak of the mountain. It may not even be base camp.

The Sycamore girls basketball team celebrates their win over DeKalb in the first game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, of the FNBO Challenge in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore girls: Welcome to major contributor status, Quinn Carrier

Before the game, we cited Carrier as an under-the-radar player to watch for the Spartans (18-9). Then she scored nine points as part of an 11-2 Sycamore run to take command of the game, finished the game with 11 points and followed it up with 16 points at Boylan on Monday.

So the freshman is not exactly under the radar anymore. In fact, she had scored in double digits the two games prior to the game against DeKalb. Friday was just a coronation, and if Monday’s game is an indication, she’s given the Spartans some depth of scoring.

Which heading into the postseason makes them a very dangerous team. Lexi Carlsen is going to do Lexi Carlsen things (stuff the stat book, look at her 25 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds on Monday). So if Carrier is the second scorer, that frees up Monroe McGhee to be tenacious on defense while causing havoc on offense with her ability to slash or pop a 3. That can leave Sophia Klacik to just be an assassin, draining 3s when teams decide to leave her open when helping with someone else, which is far more likely with Carrier in the mix.

It’s the blueprint, at least, for a nice playoff run.

Sycamore boys: Still looking to put it all together

Every time it appears the Spartans (10-14) are about to turn a corner, a game like Friday happens.

They score 34 points against Ottawa but follow it up with a win against Elgin. They force overtime against a Dixon team that is among the best in the state then lose by almost 40 in a rivalry game.

The Spartans have lost eight of 10 heading into Thursday’s contest at Marian Central. Their next five games all seem winnable, with only La Salle-Peru sporting a winning record – and the Spartans beat them early this year. That could be a ton of momentum heading into a rematch with Kaneland in the regular-season finale, a game Sycamore lost by 25 the first time around.

We’ll see what sort of consistency and identity develops in time for the postseason.

DeKalb girls: Still a defense-first team

The Sycamore loss was the second straight game in which the Barbs (15-12) surrendered more than 50 points and was their second straight loss. They won the three before that allowing an average of 24.3 points per game.

Then in another (technically) neutral site game on Saturday – at Huntley Middle against Dundee-Crown – the Barbs allowed just 30 in a win.

And the pattern held Tuesday, when Waubonsie Valley put up a 56-33 win on the Barbs. DeKalb is 0-9 this year when allowing 45 or more points and 15-3 when allowing less than 45.

The offense has shown flashes at times this year. Any of the five starters can put up double figures in any game. Cayla Evans is a bona fide senior leader. We’ll see how the formula translates to playoff success.