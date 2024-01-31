Boys basketball: Brody Larson, Winnebago offense too much for Genoa-Kingston in 4th

Genoa-Kingston's Hayden Hodgson gets between two Winnebago defenders for a shot during their game Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston’s offense was draining the clock and Winnebago was having trouble finding any offensive rhythm against the Cogs’ zone in Tuesday’s Big Northern Conference battle.

But Brody Larson drained three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the fourth, and the Indians took the lead for the first time since the early first quarter and pulled away for a 47-40 win.

“Coach told me always look for my shot, and it will fall,” Larson said. “And I listened to him. I know my coach is always right.”

Larson made one of his first 11 shots from long range, and after the Indians (8-14, 3-3 BNC) led 5-2, the Cogs (8-15, 1-5) scored the next 10 on their way to a 30-22 lead early in the fourth.

But Larson hit a 3-pointer, then connected on a bucket after a stop to pull the Indians to within three. Hayden Hodgson connected with a bucket to push the lead back to five, but it was the last time the Cogs scored while in the lead.

Larson connected on 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, then Myles Smith, who missed his first 12 shots from the field and hadn’t scored, drained a 3 with 4:41 left, putting Winnebago ahead 36-32.

“He’s a really good 3-point shooter, so the problem was what got into him in the start of the game?” Winnebago coach Joe Miller said. “He couldn’t hit anything. He’s our leading 3-point shooter, and there’s a chance he can break the school 3-point record. And tonight he was just off from the start. But all of a sudden he just started hitting them. That’s what shooters do.”

Hodgson added another field goal with 3:49 left to make it 36-34, but it was the last field goal either team would score for three minutes. The Indians hit only free throws the rest of the way, and Hodgson hit a late 3 to get the Cogs to within 42-40 with 43.7 seconds left, but Smith answered back with a pair of free throws.

For three quarters the 2-3 zone for the Cogs was effective in giving the Indians fits. They went almost 10 minutes without scoring between the first and second quarters and scored only three points in the third quarter on a three-point play by Larson.

“You knew eventually he was going to hit a couple, and it just happened to be toward the end of the game, and it just happened to be toward the end of the game when they really, really needed it,” G-K coach Griffin McNeal said. “When you play zone, you’re going to give up open looks from time to time. That’s just the guy you can’t [leave open].”

The Indians kept things close early by giving themselves extra possessions. They had 14 offensive rebounds in the game, leading to 12 points, including Smith’s 3-pointer that came after Larson’s first miss of the quarter.

“Initial defense was good, we were moving around very well, and when the shot goes up everybody is out of position,” McNeal said. “There’s going to be open guys around the perimeter because everybody is crashing down the rebound. Long rebound, something like that, the ball gets out and there’s going to be opportunities.”

Hodgson had 20 points for the Cogs and tied with John Krueger for the team lead with five rebounds.

Smith had eight rebounds and two steals and finished with 10 points, including going 7 for 8 from the line in the final 1:36 of the game. Miller said Blaise Brown was a force on the boards for the Indians, grabbing 13 to go with five blocks and nine points.

He had five offensive rebounds to lead Winnebago’s charge on the offensive glass. G-K had three as a team.

“Those are big when it’s so slow like that,” Miller said. “You take a shot, you go down the other end and no one gets warmed up because it’s not like you’re running down the floor and getting a million shots and everybody’s getting their stroke down. Getting that extra offensive rebound, it really, really helps.”