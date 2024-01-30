Season’s final winter farmers market in DeKalb set for Feb. 10

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's winter farmers market (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The last of a series of winter farmers markets will take place in February at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb.

The market will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at church, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Admission to the market is $1 for adults and free for children, according to a news release.

The market features hormone-free, humanely raided lamb, poultry, pork, grass-fed beef, organic eggs, cheese and sausage from the Hasselmann Family Farm; locally raised honey from Charter Grove Honey Farm; organic French pastries from St. Rogers Abbey; and soup, pastries, beverages and bread from church volunteers.

Arts and crafts for sale include ceramics, fabric art, drawings, jewelry, essential oils, photography, woodwork and handmade soap. The market also will feature a used book sale. The book prices range from 25 cents to $1. Live music will be performed by local musicians.

Parking will be available in the back of the church and in front of the church’s Locust St. entrance.