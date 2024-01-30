More snowplows for DeKalb County roads in winter? Officials considering it

A snowplow heads south on Peace Road Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Highway Department is asking for County Board approval to spend about $646,000 to purchase more snowplows to help clear area roads during winter storms.

According to DeKalb County documents, on Thursday the DeKalb County Board Highway Committee will consider a plan to purchase a pair of snowplows, including the attaching frames, hydraulic systems, wings, spreaders and pre-wet tank systems for $330,746 per plow. The request also would require DeKalb County Board approval.

DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz said he’s asking for two sets of snow plow equipment because the county did not receive any bids sought similar equipment in early 2023.

He also said the truck accessories have also not been immune to inflationary pressures. They were $121,000 in 2021, Schwartz said. At that time the county could purchase a truck chassis, or metal frame, and outfit it with snow equipment for $224,000.

“That was three years ago and then availability to buy the microchips, to anything else you could imagine, contributed to a sharp uptick in prices,” Schwartz said.

This year, DeKalb County could purchase and outfit two snowplow trucks for $646,000, or $323,000 per truck and equipment set.

“So just about a $100,000 increase, or not quite a 30% increase over three years, which is way higher of an average cost of inflation than we had scene previously,” Schwartz said.