DeKalb-Sycamore sends two to sectional: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, January 29, 2024

Girls gymnastics

Elk Grove Regional: Both Annabella Simpson and Gianna Goff advanced out of the regional in the all-around on Monday and into next week’s sectional for the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op.

Simpson was second in the all-around with a 36.825, just behind York’s Angela Stangarone’s 37.225. Goff put up a 34.225 to take fifth and earn the final qualifying spot.

Simpson was top five in each individual event, including a win on the vault with a 9.45. Goff posted an 8.9 on the vault to take fourth.

Simpson was second with a 9.325 on the bars while Goff was fifth with an 8.35. On the beam, Simpson was tied for third with an 8.9. On the floor, Simpson was second with a 9.15 while Goff was third with an 8.825.

York posted a 140.05 while DeKalb-Sycamore put up a 135.55.

Boys basketball

DeKalb 68, Naperville North 46: At Naperville, the Barbs went on the road and captured the DuPage Valley Conference win. DeKalb improved to 17-6, 4-4 in the DVC.

Somonauk 54, Indian Creek 41: At Somonauk, the Timberwolves dropped the Little Ten Conference matchup to the Bobcats. Everett Willis led IC with 16 points. Jeffrey Probst added 12 for the T-Wolves. IC (16-8, 6-3).

Girls basketball

Newark 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 31: At Newark, Sami Carlino and Anna Hermann scored 12 points each for the Lady Royals in a Little Ten Conference contest. HBR falls to 16-11 overall, 4-2 in the Little Ten Conference to finish third place.

Sycamore 58, Boylan Catholic 42: At Rockford, Lexi Carlsen scored a game-best 25 to lead the Spartans to a nonconference win over the Titans. Carlsen added 11 rebounds to help Sycamore improve to 19-9 on the season. Quinn Carrier poured in 16 points and Monroe McGhee added eight points for the Spartans.