Stage Coach Players announces cast for ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players have announced the cast for the troupe’s first production of its 2024 season, the musical “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”

The musical will open Feb. 29 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The cast features Amy Jackson as Belle, Adam Schofield as Beast, Max Mollenkamp as Gaston, Stewie Simons as LeFou, Patrick Murphy as Cogsworth, Terri Crain Goodman as Mrs. Potts, Grant Milam as Lumiere, Valarie Milbrath as Babette, Jacob Richeal as Maurice, Ellie Schier as Chip, Lara Crowley as Madame de la Grande Bouch, Isaiah Panke as the Young Prince, Bailey Wood as the Enchantress and Paula Tsiagalis as the Narrator.

The rest of the cast includes Andrew Russo, Nicholas Ivanoff, Susan Foster, Riley Powers, Katie Johnson, Rebekah Challgren, AJ Smith, Adam Hagedorn, Riley Belick, Emily Axen, Nika Morton, Aaliyah McCormick, Joe Baumgart, Angel Radloff, Maddie Mormino, Renette Ferns, Arabella Carlson, Olivia Woodruff, Alyssa Landshaft, Lori Brubaker, Kasey Pennington, Evan Ewing, Summer Arwood, Donna O’Hagan, Mandy Wescott, Paula Howlett, Caroline Menzer, Kaitlin Jacobson, Joel Ledbetter, Katie Feeley, Emelie Walton, Melody Challand and Karlie Waldrep.

The musical also features a children’s ensemble. The ensemble includes Ava Lamere, Iris Wiles, Tatum Crouch, John Hollar, Chloe Williams, Maisie Schnorr, and Rosie Landshaft.

The Stage Coach production will be directed by Jan Kuntz with musical direction from John Feken.

Tickets are on sale at the Egyptian Theatre box office. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1215.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players Facebook page.