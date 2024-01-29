Learn more about mixed media arts at upcoming DeKalb workshop

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those interested in learning more about mixed media are invited to a workshop in DeKalb.

The workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The workshop is free and intended for adults and teens, according to a news release.

Attendees can create mixed-media art based on their intuition. Book pages, markers, pastels, inks, sewing supplies, collage materials, and paint will be provided. No prior art experience is required. Because of limited supplies, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, contact jenniferk@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3401.