KVAL February events include Sycamore student art show

LEFT: Artwork by Kishwaukee Valley Art League member Anthony Nelson is displayed Jan. 12 at the KVAL Gallery Art Gala in Genoa. RIGHT: This work by Tamara Shriver, titled “River at Sunset,” will be part of the Kishwaukee Valley Art League meeting on Feb. 1 in Sycamore. Artists were tasked with creating work relating to the secret subject “river/water.” (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League has planned two February events at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

The league’s general meeting is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 1. Admission is free. KVAL members will reveal art pieces created to match a one-word “secret subject.” The secret subjects were assigned in November.

The Sycamore School District 427 art department will hold its “4x5-inch” show from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Gallery on State. The show will feature art from students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The artwork will be on display during February in the gallery’s east window.

Earlier this month, the league held its KVAL Gallery Art Gala fundraiser at the estate of member Joe Dillett in Genoa. Proceeds from the gala, which featured artwork by 20 KVAL artists, will benefit Gallery on State.

KVAL is accepting applications for the 53rd annual Northern Illinois Art Show from June 1 to 2 on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St. in Sycamore. The show will feature fine arts and crafts.

The application deadline is March 15. For information or to apply, visit kval-nfp.org or KVAL’s Facebook page.