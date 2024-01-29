Jazz at the Egyptian concert set for Feb. 9 in DeKalb

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The seventh annual Jazz at the Egyptian concern to support area school music programs will take place in February.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The concert will feature the Northern Illinois University Jazz Orchestra, Jazz in Progress, and the DeKalb and Sycamore high school jazz ensembles, according to a news release. The event’s proceeds will benefit the Sycamore High School, NIU and DeKalb High School music programs.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $12 for students and seniors age 65 and older, and $7 for children 7 and younger. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by the Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.