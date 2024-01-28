DeKalb police investigate overnight shooting Sunday

DeKALB – DeKalb police responded to a shooting overnight Saturday and an investigation remains ongoing as of Sunday, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Blackhawk Road on the city’s north side late Saturday night.

Byrd said no injuries were reported. No property was reported damaged either, he said.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the area, however.

“Casings have been recovered and investigation is ongoing,” Byrd said.

The shooting prompted police to issue a citywide alert asking residents to avoid the area while officers investigated, according to an alert sent out at 12:18 a.m. Sunday.

No one was in police custody as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Byrd said.

This is a developing story that could be updated.