Angelina Gochis wins title for Kaneland: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

Girls wrestling

Minooka Regional: Angelina Gochis won a championship as Kaneland took third Saturday and advanced six wrestlers to the Geneseo Sectional.

DeKalb had second-place finishes from Alex Gregorio-Perez and Lana Zimmerman to take fifth with four advancers. Jasmine Enriquez was second for Sycamore, which took 17th in the 40-team field and had two wrestlers advance. Genoa-Kingston did not advance either wrestler to the sectional.

Gochis had two pins and a tech fall to claim the 105-pound title, beating Gregorio-Perez 18-3 for the title. Brooklyn Sheaffer was second for the Knights at 125, notching two pins and a decision before being pinned in the final. Sadie Kinsella also took second for the Knights at 190, notching a pin and a decision before losing by fall in the final. Dyani Torres was third at 120, Chloe Cervantes was fourth at 140 and Carly Duffing was fifth at 235 to advance to the sectional.

Gregorio-Perez had a pair of decisions before running into Gochis. Zimmerman lost her final 14-6 after picking up a pair of pins at 130. Reese Zimmer was fourth at 115 and Molly Kraft was fifth at 190 to advance to the sectional.

Sycamore competed in the girls state series for the first time, with Enriquez falling by pin in the final after two pins and a 3-2 decision at 235. Ema Durst also qualified with her fourth-place finish at 155. She lost her first match 12-10 but battled back with four wins on the consolation bracket, all by pins, to make the third-place match.

This was the first year the girls state series held a regional round.

Competitive cheerleading

Knoxville Sectional: Kaneland took fifth place to earn the final qualifying spot for next week’s state tournament in Bloomington.

The Knights finished with an 89.8, more than two points ahead of Morton for the final spot in the medium school field and barely a point off a top-three finish.

Sycamore was 11th in the 17-team medium school field. The Spartans finished with a 78.32.

Dundee-Crown Sectional: DeKalb finished with a 74.63, taking 15th in the large team field and falling short of a top-five finish to make state.

Barrington got an 86.77 to earn the final spot.

Genoa-Kingston put up a 65.53 in the small team field, taking last in the 13-team field 22 points behind St. Edward in the final qualifying spot.

Girls basketball

DeKalb 46, Dundee-Crown 30: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up the win in the game played at Huntley Middle School.

Boys basketball

Morris 47, Sycamore 44: At Sycamore, Morris outscored the Spartans by eight in the final quarter for the win.

Carter York led the Spartans with 13 points and Preston Picolotti added eight.

Kaneland 89, North Chicago 52: At North Chicago, the Knights got 21 from Troyer Carlson in the win.

Freddy Hassan added 19 for the Knights (17-4), Isaiah Gipson and Parker Violett each had 12 and Luke Reinert had 11.

Boys wrestling

Burlington Central quad: The Knights lost to Glenbard East and Burlington Central and beat Addison Trail.

Against Central, Apollo Gochis and Jorge Hernandez notched wins.

Against Glenbard East, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Caden Vanik and Apollo Gochis picked up wins in the 50-18 loss.

In the 36-35 win against Addison Trail, Alex Gochis, Vanik, Apollo Gochis, Hernandez, Levi Herst and Alex Harris notched wins.

Boys swimming

Metea Valley invite: At Aurora, Jacob Gramer won the 50 free in 21.58 to lead the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op.

Team results were not available. Max Palacios was fifth in the 100 free (50.11) and Calvin VanderSchee was fifth in the 100 fly for the Barbs’ other top-five finish.