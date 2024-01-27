Indian Creek, HBR boys score victories: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 26, 2024

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 73, Hiawatha 52: At Kirkland, Everett Willis led a balanced scoring attack for the Timberwolves with 19 points. Jeffrey Probst added 18 and Jacob McNally 12 for IC (16-7).

Hinckley-Big Rock 61, Illinois Math & Science 52: At Aurora, Martin Ledbetter was unstoppable for the Royals Friday night. Ledbetter scored 20 and hauled in 20 rebounds to lead HBR (13-10).

Tyler Smith scored 14, and Landon Roop added 11 for the Royals.

North Boone 56, Genoa-Kingston 52: At Genoa, the Cogs cut a double-digit Viking lead to just two, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Hayden Hodgson scored 21 to lead GK (8-14, 1-4 in the BNC). Corey Bowman added 11 and John Kruger 10 for the Cogs.

Girls basketball

Dixon 56, Genoa-Kingston 27: At Dixon, Ally Poegel scored nine and Sydney Hansen seven for the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference contest with the Duchesses.

Kaneland 68, Morris 43: At Maple Park on senior night, the Knights rolled over Morris in an Interstate 8 contest.

Senior Lexi Schueler had one of her best nights of the season, scoring 27 to lead all scorers. Kendra Brown added 26 as the Knights improved to 18-8 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Ashton-Franklin Center 39, Hinckley-Big Rock 34: At Hinckley, the Lady Royals dropped one to the Raiders to fall to 16-10 overall.