DeKalb aldermen, mayor spar over latest reappointments to Citizens Police Review Board

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks in this Shaw Local file photo at the Jan. 8, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes’ picks for the DeKalb Citizens Police Review Board faced some scrutiny this week as he turned to the City Council to reappoint two members.

The decision to confirm the mayor’s reappointments was approved by the council in a 4-2 vote. Dissenting votes were cast by 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic and 7th Ward Alderman John Walker. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams was absent.

DeKalb residents Kate Noreiko, a former 5th Ward alderwoman, and Veronica Origel were reappointed to two-year terms through Dec. 31, 2025.

The review board, which met for the first time in February 2022, is tasked with deliberating over allegations of police officer misconduct, among other things. The panel also reviews claims regarding potential violations of the DeKalb Police Department’s “use of force” policies.

Barnes said he’s not sure why his picks faced some opposition from the council.

“When I created the Citizens Police Review Board, I was really focusing on making sure that we had representation from all aspects of our community since our police force patrols and enforces the safety of everyone in our community,” Barnes said. “Diversity was my main priority in the people I chose.”

Barnes said he stands behind the selections that he made for the panel.

“Veronica was highly recommended by people in the Latino community, and I was excited to talk with her,” Barnes said. “I interviewed her, and she was really looking forward to serving. That’s exactly what you look for and hope for in someone in the community that wants to do more and wants to participate in the process.

“Kate Noreiko represents the older community in our community. I knew her as a City Council member. I knew her as someone that was dedicated to DeKalb. I thought the two of them in their own way would represent our community incredibly well on that board.”

Walker said there’s a lot of community interest in the police review board. He questioned the recommendation to reappoint members instead of seek new ones.

Walker has served on multiple city panels. Before he was elected as an alderman, he served on the city’s inaugural police review board, and before that was on the Human Relations Commission.

“I know there are several people who inquired about this board,” Walker said of the review board. “I hope the mayor is not trying to paint the illusion of nobody wants to be a part of this board because that’s far from the truth. That’s the reason I voted the way I did.”

Verbic echoed that sentiment.

“I would like more opportunities for people to serve,” he said.

When asked if he is growing concerned about future appointments and reappointments to city panels and whether they’ll be approved, Barnes refuted the concern, saying he invites members of the City Council to step up and be part of the process.

“I challenge every one of the council members that if they feel passionately about who is on our commission that I look forward to having them submit and recommend various people for the commission that we have on the City Council,” Barnes said. “For the most part, 90% of the time and energy spent doing that has fallen on my lap. So I look forward to increasing participation for our council members when it comes to appointing people to our commissions.”

City commission appointments fall under mayoral responsibilities under DeKalb municipal code, which states that members will be appointed by the mayor “with the advise and consent of the City Council.”

Monday’s meeting was not the first time that an elected official had taken issue with the mayor’s appointment to a city board or commission.

During an August council meeting, 4th Ward Alderman Greg Perkins said he believes residents who serve on the DeKalb library board should have more relevant expertise than what he’s seen from recent appointments.

During that meeting, however, Perkins voted in support of the mayor’s recommendations for library board appointments.