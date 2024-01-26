Kaneland wrestling earns two wins: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Boys Wrestling

Kaneland 43, Plainfield East 30: At Wheaton, Angelina Gochis, Russell Blickem, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Josh Karther, Apollo Gochis, Jorge Hernandez and Levi Herst secured wins for the Knights in a dual win over Plainfield East.

Kaneland 66, St. Francis 12: At Wheaton, Angelina Gochis, Blickem, Scholl, Alex Gochis, John Havron, Wyatt Yakle, Caden Vanik, Apollo Gochis, Rohan O’Neil, Herst and Alex Harris won for the Knights in a dual victory over St. Francis.

Genoa Kingston falls in tri-meet: At Genoa, Brady Brewick broke the school record for takedowns with 68 in a three-team meet with Stillman Valley and Oregon. Oregon defeated the Cogs 60-17 and Stillman Valley bested GK 66-15. Xander Gleisner and Brewick won both matches. Kaleb Lancaste, Carson Charnstrom, and Zeriah Albert won their matches.