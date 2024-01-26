DeKalb Fresh Market granted $25K from city for architecture improvements

DeKalb Fresh Market is seen Nov. 21, 2023 at 304 N. Sixth St., in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Fresh Market recently got a $25,000 boost from the city of DeKalb’s Architectural Improvement Program to help pay for recent building upgrades.

Eligible properties typically fall within the boundaries of the city’s central business district and its downtown tax increment financing district.

The DeKalb City Council voted 6-0 to award $25,000 to DeKalb Fresh Market. The grant is meant to reimburse the owner, Martin Garcia-Miranda, for costs expended to complete building and site improvements at 304 N. Sixth Street, DeKalb. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams was absent, and Mayor Cohen Barnes abstained from the discussion and voting because he owns commercial property that falls within the TIF district.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the council to support the market’s request for assistance.

“I think it’s merited,” Nicklas said. “It’s one that transforms that corner. It’s a family business that’s been involved over on North 11th Street for a long time and serving the community. I think it’s a very fitting grant request.”

For years, the former telemarketing building had sat vacant. It wasn’t until the market’s owner, Garcia-Miranda, came along that the concept of a grocery started to become a reality.

It all started in September 2022 when the council approved the rezoning of the property to enable a grocery store and small restaurant to set up shop in town. Garcia-Miranda also owns Paraiso Minimarket at 418 N. 10th St.

DeKalb Fresh Market held a grand opening for the store just in time for the start of the holidays in November 2023.

The store underwent improvements to electrical, plumbing and mechanical components that “far exceeds the $25,000 city grant to qualify for a maximum [architectural improvement] grant,” according to city documents.

Project costs for the market were completed at about $130,000.

Garcia-Miranda submitted an application to the city requesting grant assistance in December, according to city documents.

Typically, the city considers projects to fund on a first-come, first-served basis.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she was happy to support the petitioner’s request.

“I’m super excited that we’ve chosen to invest,” Zasada said. “I remember when they began this project. It’s really exciting to see it come to fruition.”