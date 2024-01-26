Arts in Action subject of next lecture in DeKalb County History Center series

DeKalb County History Center will host a presentation on the center’s Arts in Action project on Feb. 1. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

SYCAMORE – The February hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a presentation on the center’s Arts in Action project.

The free program will begin at noon Thursday, Feb. 1, at the center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

Attendees will learn about the project’s upcoming programs and initiatives. The program also includes achievements such as oral history clips uploaded to createchange.today and its partner project app.

Arts in Action began in June 2020. An online exhibit was launched with a Healing Illinois grant March 31, 2022. The project was expanded with funding from the DeKalb County Mental Health Board, the DeKalb County Community Foundation, Illinois Humanities and the Juday family.

The project’s goal is to unearth and share lesser-known DeKalb County stories and history.

The Arts in Action presentation is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lecture series offered in collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and the Ellwood House Museum.

Registration is encouraged. Visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.