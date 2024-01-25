Second annual Sweet Stroll in downtown DeKalb to showcase all things sweet

Kat Willrett (left) and Mary Grace McCauley, co-owners of Willrett Flower Company, get the shop set up in this Shaw Local file photo Feb. 8, 2023, for Saturday’s Downtown DeKalb Sweet Stroll event. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Organizers behind the second annual Sweet Stroll in downtown DeKalb know how sweet it was to host the event last year.

So much so that the pop-up shopping event is making a return this year Feb. 10 to showcase sweet vendors at downtown businesses.

Mary Grace McCauley, who co-owns Willrett Flower Co. and is organizing the event, said the decision to host the event again made sense on many levels.

“Last year, we had an amazing turnout,” McCauley said. “We had over 600 people come out and shop with us. So this year we’re just hoping to build on that.”

New this time around, there is a kids area at Amy’s Schoolhouse, 122 N. First St., which will provide a space for face-painting, kids-specific activities and eating cotton candy.

Organizers also have worked with participating bars and restaurants to add drinks-to-go specials for the event.

McCauley said that among all the businesses and vendors that are making sweet treats such as candy, cookies and pastries, the Sweet Stroll has a lot to offer.

“We’re really hoping to bring more people out and show them about all the fun things that downtown DeKalb has to offer,” she said.

Organizers encouraged visitors to grab a passport from participating businesses and get it stamped as they make their way down Lincoln Highway, stopping at marked businesses and restaurants. Each passport will outline various food and drink specials happening in the area.

Upon reaching the final stop, visitors are advised to turn in their passport. It is there where they will be entered to win one of several Valentine’s Day prizes.

McCauley said they have some amazing prizes to give away this year.

“We’re giving away a year of flowers,” McCauley said. “[It’s] one of our flower subscriptions. Every participating business, restaurant and suite vendor across the board, they’re all donating $25 gift cards. Those will be the other prizes.”

The cost to participate in the Sweet Stroll is free, but some of the sweet treats may only be available for purchase at participating businesses.

McCauley said she hopes that the event continues to catch on with couples, families, Northern Illinois University students and everyone in between.

“Our goal is to really make it have a broad appeal,” she said.

If you go:

What: Sweet Stroll

Where: Various businesses along Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10