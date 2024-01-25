DeKalb woman hospitalized after being trapped after rollover crash near Malta

MALTA – A DeKalb woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was found trapped in her car following a rollover crash near Malta, authorities said.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said the only person involved in the single-car crash was injured and stuck in an upside down sedan when first responders arrived on the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle, the female, was entrapped in the vehicle but the [emergency medical services] responders removed her from the vehicle and later ultimately transported her to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries,” Sullivan said.

The 38-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima east along Illinois State Route 38, west of Malta, shortly before 7 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, according the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office. The Altima slid into a north ditch and collided with a utility pole, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Responders from the Malta Fire Department were the first on scene, and provided aid to the woman as they worked to free her from the car. DeKalb paramedics took the woman Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Sullivan said she’d told authorities she was suffering from back pain following the crash.

Sullivan said police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The woman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lovett’s Towing removed the crashed vehicle from the scene, authorities said. ComEd was called to repair the damaged utility pole. Sullivan said no live wires were downed during the crash.

“The wires were not live. They were still intact, just the pole was damaged. So they [ComEd] come out and evaluate that and then they’ll make the necessary repairs. So thankfully the wires didn’t come down and there was nothing alive or causing any more serious problems at that incident,” Sullivan said.