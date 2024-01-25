DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to offer $500 scholarship to local student

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is awarding more than $50,000 in college scholarships to Illinois students pursuing a higher education, and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is getting in on the educational aid.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan will award one $500 scholarship to a DeKalb County student for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a news release.

The recipient will be selected by a scholarship committee comprising education professionals and citizens. The scholarship only can be applied to books, fees and tuition.

Application requirements include:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois and DeKalb County resident.

Scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois.

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-25 school year, excluding summer sessions.

Scholarship applications are available at the local sheriff’s office or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2. All completed application materials and documents must be returned by March 15 to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 150 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-895-7260 or visit a college financial aid office or high school advising center.