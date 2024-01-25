January 25, 2024
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to offer $500 scholarship to local student

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

DeKALB – The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is awarding more than $50,000 in college scholarships to Illinois students pursuing a higher education, and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is getting in on the educational aid.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan will award one $500 scholarship to a DeKalb County student for the 2024-25 academic year, according to a news release.

The recipient will be selected by a scholarship committee comprising education professionals and citizens. The scholarship only can be applied to books, fees and tuition.

Application requirements include:

  • Applicants must be a permanent Illinois and DeKalb County resident.
  • Scholarships must be used at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois.
  • Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-25 school year, excluding summer sessions.

Scholarship applications are available at the local sheriff’s office or online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2. All completed application materials and documents must be returned by March 15 to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 150 N. Main St., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-895-7260 or visit a college financial aid office or high school advising center.

