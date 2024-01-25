Boys basketball: Defense key in high-energy DeKalb-Sycamore game at NIU Convocation Center

DeKalb head coach Mike Reynolds reacts as DeKalb’s Eric Rosenow’s shot rims out at the buzzer causing overtime during their game against Metea Valley. (Mark Busch)

With a large crowd against a heated rival, DeKalb coach Mike Reynolds said defense can go right out the window.

The Barbs face Sycamore on Friday at the NIU Convocation Center, and DeKalb’s coach said the focus of practice this week has been defense. And the players have got the message.

“There’s going to be a lot of people there, and the momentum can switch at any moment,” DeKalb senior forward Eric Rosenow said. “We just have to stick together as a team and play solid defense, get stops and switch the momentum back to our side. If you don’t play good defense, you can’t win games.”

DeKalb (15-6) has won the last two meetings in the series, including 67-41 last year. The Spartans (10-12) haven’t won at the Convo since 2013.

Second-year Sycamore coach Ethan Franklin, who graduated from DeKalb, said he’s very sure DeKalb is going to come out strong defensively from the tipoff.

“They play great defense and physical teams each and every night,” Franklin said. “They’re going to be prepared for whatever we bring at them. Our guys have to make sure they’re stepping up to the challenge. They present a lot of issues as far as size and shooting, and we have to be able to handle it.”

Franklin said it’s going to be a challenge to generate buckets against DeKalb. Reynolds said the Barbs are working on preventing opponents from driving off the dribble, and Sycamore provides a good test at that.

“They’re very physical and strong and have multiple guys that are able to play off the dribble,” Reynolds said. “We certainly have to be able to guard without overhelping. The overhelping is what gets guys open shots.

“I truly believe in all my years of coaching, it’s not the matchups that get you beat. It’s giving up open shots.”

The Barbs offense has been powered by Davon Grant and Sean Reynolds this season, with Grant providing a strong presence in the post and Reynolds able to both hit a 3-pointer or drive into the paint.

“It’s always a different environment in a rivalry game,” Mike Reynolds said. “We certainly are going to have our defensive mindset. Defense kind of goes out the window in those games, and we want to make sure our guys are ready defensively.”

DeKalb had won 10 straight in the overall series - the teams are former conference rivals in the Northern Illinois Big 12 and played twice a year until 2019 - until the Spartans’ win in 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, that game was played on Sycamore’s home court.

This year, Carter York and Ben Larry have been powering the Spartans. Franklin said a Sycamore win would mean a lot to the program, and York agreed.

“That would mean a lot to our group,” York said. “We’ve been struggling these past 10 games. We have to get quality shots. We’ve been rushing a ton of 3s. We just need to move the ball and get good shots.”

For Rosenow, it’s his third game at the Convo, and he wants to end it the way the last two games at NIU went for the Barbs - with DeKalb lifting up the traveling trophy.

“I remember watching all the games when I was younger,” Rosenow said. “Now I’m playing this one, and it’s my third one. It will be pretty fun.”