Tax aid for DeKalb County seniors offered

DeKALB – AARP Tax-Aide will offer a free tax return preparation program for 2024 for area senior residents.
The program will be available at five locations in DeKalb, Sycamore, LaSalle, and Genoa, according to a news release.
The tax return preparation will be provided by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Special focus is being given to taxpayers ages 50 or older or who have low-to-moderate income. Appointments are required to attend.
The tax preparation sites include:
- Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For appointments, call 815-758-6550.
- LaSalle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., La Salle. For appointments, call 815-223-2341.
- Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore. For appointments, call 815-501-5696.
- Resource Bank, 310 Illinois Route 23, Genoa. For appointments, call 815-751-5826.
- DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. For appointments, call 815-991-9418.
For information, call 815-751-5763.