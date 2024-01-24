Tax aid for DeKalb County seniors offered

AP FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. Congress has directed the IRS to report in on how such a system might work. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

DeKALB – AARP Tax-Aide will offer a free tax return preparation program for 2024 for area senior residents.

The program will be available at five locations in DeKalb, Sycamore, LaSalle, and Genoa, according to a news release.

The tax return preparation will be provided by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. Special focus is being given to taxpayers ages 50 or older or who have low-to-moderate income. Appointments are required to attend.

The tax preparation sites include:

Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For appointments, call 815-758-6550.

LaSalle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., La Salle. For appointments, call 815-223-2341.

Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore. For appointments, call 815-501-5696.

Resource Bank, 310 Illinois Route 23, Genoa. For appointments, call 815-751-5826.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. For appointments, call 815-991-9418.

For information, call 815-751-5763.