Quinn Carrier leads Sycamore to girls basketball win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 23

Girls basketball

Sycamore 57, Morris 40: At Sycamore, Quinn Carrier had 14 points, two assists and four rebounds to lead the Spartans to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Lexi Carlsen had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds, Monroe McGhee had 11 points, three assists and three rebounds and Sophia Klacik had nine points.

Men’s basketball

Toledo 89, Northern Illinois 73: At DeKalb, David Coit had 23 points and Xavier Amos scored 21 but the Huskies fell in Mid-American Conference action.

Zarique Nutter added 16 to the scoring.