NIU to host Polar Plunge fundraiser Feb. 17

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a Polar Plunge fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois in February.
The event will be held Feb. 17 at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.
Attendees can take a dip in cold water. The funds will help disabled individuals train and compete in Special Olympics programs. Participants also will receive an official Plunge hoodie and entered for a chance to win incentive prizes.
Registration is required to attend. To register, visit plungeillinois.com.