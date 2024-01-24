NIU to host Polar Plunge fundraiser Feb. 17

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a Polar Plunge fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois in February.

The event will be held Feb. 17 at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Attendees can take a dip in cold water. The funds will help disabled individuals train and compete in Special Olympics programs. Participants also will receive an official Plunge hoodie and entered for a chance to win incentive prizes.

Registration is required to attend. To register, visit plungeillinois.com.