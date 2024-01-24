DeKalb vs. Sycamore: 4 under-the-radar players to watch in the rivalry hoops games

Sean Reynolds and Davon Grant make up a formidable inside-out game for the DeKalb boys basketball team. Carter York and Ben Larry lead Sycamore in points and rebounding.

And on the girls side, Lexi Carlsen fills up every imaginable stat category for Sycamore while Cayla Evans does it all for DeKalb, including some much-needed senior leadership.

Past the top-tier leaders and the gaudy stats, four players can be under-the-radar difference makers when DeKalb and Sycamore meet in their annual rivalry game at the NIU Convocation Center. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys game at 8 p.m.

St. Francis' Téa Rubino gets up a shot in front of Sycamore's Quinn Carrier during their game earlier this month at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Quinn Carrier, freshman guard, Sycamore

Carrier has come on strong in the second half of the year and has cracked the starting lineup. She led the team in scoring in a win against Morris on Tuesday, putting home 14.

The Spartans (16-9) have struggled at times to find scoring beyond their big three of Carlsen, Monroe McGhee and Sophia Klacik. But if Carrier can provide consistent relief to the three-headed senior monster, the Spartans become even more formidable.

And while she was 0 for 3 from long range on Tuesday, DeKalb has been susceptible to giving up long-range shots. The Barbs lost Monday when Naperville North let rain a barrage of 3s that sunk DeKalb, avenging an earlier loss in Naperville.

Klacik is generally the main sharpshooter for the Spartans, but if Carrier becomes another long-range option - Carlsen and McGhee can also knock down 3s but also are great slashers - it’s going to make things even more difficult for the DeKalb defense.

DeKalb’s Alicia Johnson gets off a shot in front of Naperville North's Natalie Frempong Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, during their game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Alicia Johnson, sophomore guard, DeKalb

Sycamore coach Adam Wickness said one of the challenges matching up with the Barbs is the fact each starter, aside from the 5-4 Ella Russell, is between 5-6 and 5-8. That gives the Barbs a lot of flexibility on both sides of the ball.

Johnson, the tallest of the group at 5-8, is quick and can slash to the bucket or make a 3. If her shot is falling or she’s getting to the bucket it makes the Barbs so much more difficult to guard as teams already have their hands full with Evans, Brytasi Long and Kiki Mitchell already in similar roles.

Johnson scored six against Naperville North on Monday and had three on Friday in a win against Metea Valley. She had looks in both games, and if they start falling it could go a long way toward DeKalb stopping its 15-game slide against Sycamore.

DeKalb’s Eric Rosenow goes baseline against Metea Valley's James Parker during their game last week at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Eric Rosenow, senior forward, DeKalb

It’s not every day a team features a point forward, but Rosenow is no stranger to leading the team in assists.

With Grant and Justin O’Neal down low, Reynolds able to pop a 3 or slash to the hoop and Jackson Kees a 3-point threat when teams focus on everyone else, Rosenow has fallen into the role of floor general.

And like Evans with the DeKalb girls, Rosenow is the only senior starter for the Barbs. If he’s controlling the floor of the game - and taking advantage of a 3 or a drive when teams slack - the DeKalb offense is super scary.

Sandwich's Dom Rome and Sycamore's Michael Chami go after a rebound during their game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in the Leland G. Strombom Holiday Tournament at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Michael Chami, junior forward, Sycamore

Justin O’Neal is starting to see more playing time for DeKalb alongside Davon Grant, giving the Barbs a 6-4 presence down low alongside the 6-5 Grant.

The Spartans also have two players listed at 6-5 - Larry and Chami. Larry is a lankier player, while Chami is the low-post presence that can make things really difficult on opposing bigs.

If Chami isn’t making things easy for Grant or O’Neal, making them work for it and tiring them out, it’s going to fall to the Barbs’ 3-point shooters. And while they are generally lights out, it’s a lot harder to hit a long-range shot on a big stage than one from around the rim.

Chami hasn’t put up big offensive numbers this year, but if he’s keeping Grant from going for 20 points and 15 rebounds then he doesn’t have to.