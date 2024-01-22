“Sweet Stroll” set for Feb. 10 in downtown DeKalb

Shaw Local February 2023 file photo – Downtown DeKalb will host its second annual “Sweet Stroll” Feb. 10, 2024, featuring sweet shop vendors at downtown businesses. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb will host its second annual “Sweet Stroll” featuring sweet shop vendors at downtown businesses.

The “Sweet Stroll” will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 in downtown DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

Participants can buy sweets from various downtown businesses. “Drinks-to-go” specials will be served. The sweets range from hot cocoa bombs to cotton candy. Safety rules will be applied and made visible.

Children’s entertainment will be offered at Amy’s Schoolhouse, 122 N. First St., DeKalb.

Sweet Stroll Passports will be provided. Attendees can have the passports stamped at the businesses. Participants who submit the passports will be entered for a chance to win a Valentine’s Day prize.