Stage Coach Players sets audition dates for upcoming 2024 season

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players will host auditions for the first three productions of its upcoming 2024 season.

The auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The productions will run from mid-April through July. The shows include the drama “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” the comedy drama “Steel Magnolias,” and the musical “Cabaret.” The auditions consist of cold readings from the scripts. Callbacks will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” director Scott Montavon is seeking 12 to 13 men in their late 20s and older and four women ages 20 to 60. One male actor must be between 18 and 30 years old. Montavon is also looking to cast a man who is large and has a Native American appearance.

“Steel Magnolias” director Ryan Washabaugh needs two women able to play ages 18 to 24; two women who can play ages 35 to 50; and two women with big personalities able to play ages 60 and older. Southern American accents will be required. Auditioners must prepare a one-minute serio-comic monologue. For information, email scpsteelmags@gmail.com.

“Cabaret” director Steven Meerdink and musical director Terri Cain Goodman will need a cast of eight women and eight men at least 18 years old. Cast members must be able to dance and sing. Auditions include singing 32 bars of a musical theater song and a short dance routine. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners must bring accompaniment music.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players social media pages.