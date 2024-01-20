Practice bilingual skills at English, Spanish story time in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the Hispanic Association of Bilingual Language Acquisition to host an English and Spanish story time event.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Story and Activity Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and intended for children in preschool.

Patrons can sing a welcome and goodbye song, read a Spanish-English bilingual book and participate in an interactive activity. No registration is required to attend.

HABLA is a Northern Illinois University student group that brings bilingualism importance and benefits awareness to the Hispanic community.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.