January 20, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb County Master Gardeners Pathway event set for Feb. 24 in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network
The University of Illinois Extension will hold a full-day gardening workshop Feb. 24 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau in Sycamore. (Katrina Milton)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Master Gardeners will host this year’s Gardener’s Pathway workshop on Feb. 24.

The program will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive in Sycamore.

Admission is $50. Registration is required and is open through Feb. 10.

Attendees will learn gardening tips from expert speakers. The event also features door prizes, refreshments, a continental breakfast and a boxed lunch.

The Gardener Pathway workshops schedule includes:

  • Check-in and continental breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
  • Welcome and keynote: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
  • First breakout session: 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Second breakout session: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
  • Third breakout session: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Door prizes and evaluations: 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenersPathway2024 or go to the DeKalb County Extension office in the DeKalb Farm Bureau building.