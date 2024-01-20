Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, January 19, 2024

Boys Wrestling

DuPage Valley Conference Meet: At Aurora, DeKalb mustered up 257 points to finish second to Naperville Central in the DVC wrestling tournament. Kaden Klapprodt won the title at 113 for the Barbs. Hudsen Ikens did the same at 138 as did Mekhi Cave who won his 34th match of the season at 144. Cam Matthews won a title at 150 Jacob Luce improved to 33-2 by winning 165, and Sean Kolkebeck captured 175.

Genoa-Kingston Quad: At Genoa, GK fell to Freeport and Burlington Central in a three-team meet. Brady Brewick, Shayden McNew, Kaleb Lancaste, and Ethan Williams won matches for the Cogs.

Boys Basketball

Rockford Christian 73, Genoa-Kingston 42: At Rockford, the Cogs fell in the Big Northern Conference contest against the Crusaders. Corey Bowman hit a pair of three pointers to lead the Cogs with 13 points. GK fell to 8-13, 1-3 in the BNC.

Girls Basketball

Kaneland 49, LaSalle-Peru 38: At Maple Park, Sam Kerry scored 17 points to lead the Knights to the win in the Interstate 8 contest. Kendra Brown added 10 points and Amni Meeks added eight for Kaneland (15-8, 5-1).

Ottawa 37, Sycamore 45: At Ottawa, a last-second drive to the basket gave the Pirates the win. Lexi Carlson scored eight and Monroe McGhee seven to lead the Spartans, who dropped their first contest of the season in Interstate 8 play. Sycamore is now 15-9 overall, 6-1 in the I8.

Earlville 41, Hiawatha 38: At Shabbona, in the consolation championship of the Little Ten conference tournament, the Hawks fell to Earlville. Zoe Elder led Hiawatha with 15 points.

Hinckley-Big Rock 47, Leland/Somonauk 32: At Shabbona, Sam Carlino scored 18 points as the Lady Royals captured third place in the Little Ten Conference tournament. Anna Hermann added 14 for HBR (16-8).