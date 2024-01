Boys Wrestling

Sycamore 66, LaSalle-Peru 12: At Sycamore, the Spartans won all but two matches in their Interstate 8 dual with the visiting Cavaliers. Asher Dohogne, Michael Olson, Noah Carlson, Jayden Dohogne, Cole Kleiser, Adam Carrick, Carter Bode and Gable Carrick all won by fall.

Rochelle 60, Kaneland 12: At Rochelle, Mason Kelly, Angelina Gochis, and Kamron Scholl won matches for the Knights in the I-8 dual.