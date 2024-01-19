Magician James Ember to perform Jan. 20 in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a magic show featuring magician James Ember on Saturday.

The show will start at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. The show is free and intended for people ages 5 and older.

Ember will perform his interactive, award-winning comedy magic show. He has performed at weddings, corporate events, school programs, on the street and on stages. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.