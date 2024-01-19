January 19, 2024
Shaw Local
Magician James Ember to perform Jan. 20 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a magic show featuring magician James Ember on Saturday.

The show will start at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. The show is free and intended for people ages 5 and older.

Ember will perform his interactive, award-winning comedy magic show. He has performed at weddings, corporate events, school programs, on the street and on stages. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.