January 17, 2024
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle

Jakob McNally scores 21 for Indian Creek: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Indian Creek wins in boys basketball, Sycamore wins in girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 68, La Moille 42: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves took an early lead and maintained it for a Little Ten Conference victory Wednesday.

Jakob McNally led the scoring with 21 points, Jeffrey Probst had 16 and Everett Willis chipped in with 10.

Belvidere 65, Genoa-Kingston 44: Nate Kleba and John Krueger had 11 and 10 points, respectively, but the Cogs lost in Big Northern Conference action.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 68, Rochelle 54: At Rochelle, Lexi Carlsen had 19 points, eight assists, 10 rebounds, seven steals and one block and the Spartans picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Monroe McGhee had 21 points and three rebounds and Quinn Carrier added 14 points, three assists and six rebounds.

Pecatonica 53, Genoa-Kingston 30: At Pecatonica, Regan Creadon led the scoring with 10 points and Lizzy Davis added seven, but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.

Women’s basketball

Buffalo 65, Northern Illinois 58: Brooke Stonebreaker had her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Huskies lost in Mid-American Conference play in DeKalb.

Brooke Blumenfeld added 10 points for NIU (8-8, 2-3 MAC).

The game was tied at 36 at halftime and at 47 after three quarters before the Bulls outscored the Huskies 18-11 in the fourth quarter.

Chellia Watson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Buffalo (9-6, 3-2), while Rana Elhusseini and Kiara Johnson contributed 11 points each.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois