Jakob McNally scores 21 for Indian Creek: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 68, La Moille 42: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves took an early lead and maintained it for a Little Ten Conference victory Wednesday.

Jakob McNally led the scoring with 21 points, Jeffrey Probst had 16 and Everett Willis chipped in with 10.

Belvidere 65, Genoa-Kingston 44: Nate Kleba and John Krueger had 11 and 10 points, respectively, but the Cogs lost in Big Northern Conference action.

Girls basketball

Sycamore 68, Rochelle 54: At Rochelle, Lexi Carlsen had 19 points, eight assists, 10 rebounds, seven steals and one block and the Spartans picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Monroe McGhee had 21 points and three rebounds and Quinn Carrier added 14 points, three assists and six rebounds.

Pecatonica 53, Genoa-Kingston 30: At Pecatonica, Regan Creadon led the scoring with 10 points and Lizzy Davis added seven, but the Cogs fell in nonconference action.

Women’s basketball

Buffalo 65, Northern Illinois 58: Brooke Stonebreaker had her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Huskies lost in Mid-American Conference play in DeKalb.

Brooke Blumenfeld added 10 points for NIU (8-8, 2-3 MAC).

The game was tied at 36 at halftime and at 47 after three quarters before the Bulls outscored the Huskies 18-11 in the fourth quarter.

Chellia Watson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Buffalo (9-6, 3-2), while Rana Elhusseini and Kiara Johnson contributed 11 points each.