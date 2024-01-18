DeKalb County sheriff investigating hit-and-run near Genoa

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run collision reported over the weekend near Genoa, authorities said.

A collision occurred on State Route 23 between Interstate 90 and Genoa shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office which said it took a delayed report on a hit-and-run.

A 27-year-old man from Genoa told sheriff’s deputies that he was driving southbound on State Route 23 when a Ford truck traveling northbound drove over the center line and collided with the man’s white 2020 Ram Sprinter, according to a news release.

The Ford truck then continued northbound without stopping, the Genoa man alleged.

The truck was described as a new F250 or F350. No injuries were reported.