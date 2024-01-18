January 17, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb County sheriff investigating hit-and-run near Genoa

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run collision reported over the weekend near Genoa, authorities said.

A collision occurred on State Route 23 between Interstate 90 and Genoa shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office which said it took a delayed report on a hit-and-run.

A 27-year-old man from Genoa told sheriff’s deputies that he was driving southbound on State Route 23 when a Ford truck traveling northbound drove over the center line and collided with the man’s white 2020 Ram Sprinter, according to a news release.

The Ford truck then continued northbound without stopping, the Genoa man alleged.

The truck was described as a new F250 or F350. No injuries were reported.