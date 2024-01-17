Strohacker: Experience DeKalb County with these 2024 events

Happy New Year from the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau! As we usher in 2024, DeKalb County is brimming with new opportunities for both residents and visitors alike.

Throughout the year, DeKalb County will host a variety of exciting events that are sure to appeal to people of all ages and interests. From local festivals celebrating art, music, and food to sports tournaments and cultural celebrations, something exciting is in store year-round in our dynamic county.

Below is a small sample of the extraordinary events taking place in 2024 throughout DeKalb County. A comprehensive listing of many more local events can be found on the DCCVB’s events calendar https://dekalbcountycvb.com/ .

Be Cool. Take the Plunge! Saturday, Feb. 17 at Huskie Stadium you too can take the Polar Plunge! The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a daring dip into icy cold water to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois. The event is a fun and exhilarating way to kick off the new year while supporting a great cause. Learn more and register at https://plungeillinois.com/ .

Northern Illinois University is home to the IHSEA (Illinois High School Esports Association) state finals! The events hosted by NIU are a testament to the growing popularity of esports, and the great facility that is NIU Esports Arena. The events bring together high school students from across the state to compete in various esports competitions, showcasing their skill and sportsmanship.

The collaboration between IHSEA and NIU demonstrates the university’s commitment to supporting and promoting esports as a competitive and organized activity among high school students. The event is not only an opportunity for young gamers to showcase their talents, but the tournaments also highlight the importance of teamwork, strategy, and leadership while competing against some of the best young gamers in the state.

Winter Finals will be held March 2 through March 3 with Spring Finals scheduled for May 11 and May 12. Additional information about the IHSEA events is available online at niu.edu/esports/partnerships/illinois-high-school-esports-association.shtml .

The second weekend in May is a big one for sports enthusiasts in DeKalb County. In addition to the IHSEA Esports Spring Finals at NIU, the county is also the site of the Illinois High School Association Girls State Badminton Final at DeKalb High School, and the Mid-American Conference Women’s Track & Field Championships at the NIU Track and Field & Soccer Complex.

Speaking of soccer, the DeKalb County United Soccer Club is the host organization for the United States Adult Soccer Association National Amateur Cup. The four-day tournament in late July is an exciting opportunity for the community to witness the top amateur soccer teams in the country compete for a national championship right here in DeKalb County. The event will draw both local supporters and soccer enthusiasts from across the country to our area and will highlight the vibrant sports culture of the area. The enthusiasm and dedication of the DeKalb County United Soccer Club and its passionate fans will no doubt create a thrilling experience for competitors and spectators alike.

More information on the National Amateur Cup and DeKalb County United can be found at https://www.dkcunited.com/ .

The J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center is proud to announce the 150th Anniversary of Joseph F. Glidden’s “The Winner” barbed wire, patented on Nov. 24, 1874. Not only did Glidden’s creation “fence the West,” allowing for the country’s westward expansion, the invention established a lasting legacy for its creator and DeKalb’s other “Barbed Wire Barons,” Isaac Ellwood and Jacob Haish.

To honor this invention’s anniversary, the Glidden Homestead is hosting a two-day barbed wire expo on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The event will be held at Altgeld Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus, and it promises to be an informative and engaging experience for history buffs, and anyone interested in the impact of barbed wire on agriculture, industry, and society. Visitors can expect captivating exhibits, educational talks and demonstrations showcasing the evolution and importance of barbed wire over the years.

For more information on Barbed Wire Weekend or the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center visit gliddenhomestead.org/

With a wide array of upcoming events, attractions, and experiences, now is the time to explore all that our vibrant DeKalb County communities have to offer. Go Experience DeKalb County!