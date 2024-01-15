DeKalb County school, building closures for Jan. 16: frigid temps

Joy Smart, from Kirkland, takes photos of the snowy landscape Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, near the Lagoon at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday was a headache for some and fun for others. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County is under multiple alerts issued by the Naitonal Weather Service for dangerously low temperature and wind chills expected to last in the area through Wednesday morning.

Wind chills could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero between Monday and noon Tuesday.

[ Warming centers available for free in DeKalb County ]

Here is a running list of places that are closed or operating with amended hours Tuesday:

Schools