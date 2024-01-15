January 15, 2024
Shaw Local
DeKalb County school, building closures for Jan. 16: frigid temps

Winter chill warning in effect for DeKalb County until noon Tuesday; wind chill advisory through 9 a.m. Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
Joy Smart, from Kirkland, takes photos of the snowy landscape Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, near the Lagoon at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday was a headache for some and fun for others. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County is under multiple alerts issued by the Naitonal Weather Service for dangerously low temperature and wind chills expected to last in the area through Wednesday morning.

Wind chills could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero between Monday and noon Tuesday.

Warming centers available for free in DeKalb County ]

Here is a running list of places that are closed or operating with amended hours Tuesday:

Schools

  • DeKalb School District 428 will have an e-learning day Tuesday. All school and district buildings will be closed. All after-school activities, including home and away competitions, are canceled.
  • All Sycamore School District 427 buildings will be closed Tuesday, including OSCAR.