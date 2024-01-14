Stay off ‘impassable roads’ warns DeKalb County sheriff Saturday night

A snow plow makes its way south down Pritchard Road Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, near Hinckley. Several inches of snow blanketed DeKalb County Friday on top of the 6 inches that fell on the area earlier this week. (Mark Busch)

If you don’t have to be on the roads Saturday night, don’t be, warned authorities who said high winds and blowing snow have made multiple DeKalb County roads impassable, with “many vehicles stuck in the ditch.”

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office issued a social media warning around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, urging area residents to stay at home if possible.

“We have many vehicles stuck in the ditch and in the roadway. Indian Rd south of 30, Genoa Rd, and Glidden Rd. are the most problematic right now,” sheriff’s officials wrote on social media. “Some roads are down to one lane only. Please stay home if you can.”

Road conditions have deteriorated so much that sheriff’s deputies are experiencing delayed arrival times “due to the number of vehicles stuck” in the snow, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.

Between early Friday morning and early Saturday morning, DeKalb saw 9.3 inches more snow fall on top of Tuesday’s snow storm, according to snowfall totals released by the NWS Saturday.

DeKalb County residents and northern Illinoisans across the region experienced high winds and slippery roads Saturday followed by bitter cold that’s expected to worsen into Sunday, the National Weather Service warned.

Temperatures are expected to plunge through Wednesday.

Much of the region remains under a winter weather advisory extended until 3 a.m. Sunday. The advisory includes DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and parts of Will counties, according to the weather service.

Drifting and blowing snow was expected to continue throughout the day Saturday and into the overnight hours Sunday. Travel will be extremely hazardous with “very low visibility and snow covered roads due to falling, blowing or drifting snow,” according to the alert.

Gusts were forecasted as high as 40 mph, mainly in open areas.

The National Weather Service also issued a wind chill advisory including for DeKalb County from midnight Saturday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents should expect wind chills as low as 10 degrees to 30 degrees below zero.

Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and cloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

