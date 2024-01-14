NIU men drop sixth straight: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 13

Men’s basketball

Bowling Green 83, NIU 72: At DeKalb, the Falcons went on a 21-5 run between the first and second halves for the win despite a game-high 27 from David Coit.

The Huskies (6-10, 0-4 Mid-American Conference) lost their sixth straight game. They were without three starters in Keshawn Williams, Zarique Nutter and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

“The last four minutes of the first half was the difference in the separation,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “Yet again we had no resistance at the rim, but we have dug ourselves a deep hole in conference (play) because we haven’t put two halves together. Today it was the first half, the last 4-6 minutes of the half, and the second half we played even.”

Xavier Amos added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Nasir Muhammad chipped in a career-best 12 points against the Falcons (12-4, 3-1).

Boys wrestling

Yorkville Christian 60, Sycamore 18: At Sycamore, Douglas Gemberling’s pin was the only on-the-mat win for the Spartans.

Ryan Rowan and Michael Olsen picked up forfeit wins for the Spartans.