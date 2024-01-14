Local religious leaders devoted to ministry, mission of keeping MLK’s legacy alive

Founding Pastor Jerry Wright, of The Rock Christian Church in DeKalb, talks Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the church, about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and plans for the Sunday service preceding Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The Rev. Eric Ogi has long been in awe of the ways of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his desire to build a beloved community.

The Federated Church of Sycamore pastor said the legacy that the late Civil Rights leader leaves behind should not be deduced to sharing a quote on MLK Day but rather emulated with intention.

“I think oftentimes we want to quote Dr. King,” Ogi said. “These things about ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; Only love can do that.’ I think we want to quote these things that make us feel like we just need to be decent people. But I think building a beloved community requires a lot of work, a deep commitment. It’s not a sometimes thing that we do, it’s an everyday thing that we do.”

On Monday, several DeKalb area churches will come together to put on a special service in tribute to King Jr. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road. The program, which is expected to take place at 6 p.m., also will be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend in person.

The service will be made possible in collaboration with area religious leaders from Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rollo United Church of Christ, First Congregational Church, The United Methodist Church of Sycamore, Mayfield Congregational Church, First Lutheran Church, Unitarian Universal Congregation of DeKalb, Salem Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church and the Federated Church of Sycamore.

Another opportunity to remember the legacy of MLK will take place at 10 a.m. during the Sunday worship service at The Rock Christian Church, 1930 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Founding Pastor Jerry Wright, (left) and Deacon LaBrian Carrington, of The Rock Christian Church, talk Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the church in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The Rev. Joe Mitchell of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church said there will be a lot for the community to take away from this year’s service.

“It’s interesting because even though his words are over 60 years old, they are still very poignant, especially in the time we are living in today,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s important that we take the words in, but I think it’s more important that we take those words and we put them to action. It’s one thing to honor King and study his sermons. It’s another thing that we place those sermons into our hearts and our minds and then we live them out.”

The Rev. Luis Felipe Reyes-Rosario of Sycamore United Methodist Church said King Jr.’ message remains as relevant today as when the Civil Rights leader first spoke it to existence.

“Everything that we accomplish – living wages, affordable housing, healthcare, education – it’s a struggle. It’s a fight,” Reyes-Rosario said. “Even today, I think that there’s something that we can anchor on. There’s something that we can draw from, be inspired and at the same time, challenge to not live in the conformity that to think that because I reached this level. I am okay when others are not okay. The beloved community is not about me feeling good about myself. But if others are not on the same level, there is no beloved community. Today more than any other time, his teachings are necessary not just to remember but to find ways to put into practice.”

Mitchell said that keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s message alive is a necessity.

“There’s got to be intentionality to wanting to practice those things that we read and that we study from Dr. King,” Mitchell said. “Unless you are intentional in not only in your actions but in communal actions and organizational actions, as well, then we’ll never keep his dream alive. The question becomes a self-reflective question of ‘What am I doing personally? What am I doing communally? What are the organizations that I am a part of? Where am I spending my time? Where am I putting my talents?’ Do they reflect and would they be aligned with things that King would deem important?”

Founding Pastor Jerry Wright, of The Rock Christian Church in DeKalb, talks Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the church, about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and plans for the Sunday service preceding Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Mark Busch)

The Rev. Jerry Wright of The Rock Christian Church said it’s clear that the late Civil Rights leader’s message is aging well, especially when combined with that of Malcolm X to make it more palatable.

“I think the message is relevant,” Wright said. “We, as teachers and community leaders, have to make that message relevant. … I don’t think that the message is lost. I think it has transitioned. More people are tying MLK and Malcolm X’s message. We want to have some resistance that means something.”

Reyes-Rosario, who is Hispanic, said he’s excited to make his mark in keeping the revered pastor’s legacy alive.

Reyes-Rosario is expected to give the Call to Action as part of the MLK Day service put on at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Monday.

“I am privileged as a person of minority perspective,” Reyes-Rosario said. “I am a minority in the community. I have been asked to [speak.] …We need to come together to what I call in my faith a ‘Jesus moment’ that we realize that we cannot continue to be fragmented and fighting ourselves [over] things dividing us and not allowing us to be a strong voice and a strong force. In this county, I think that we need to put aside so many differences and start realizing that if we wanted to feel and be part of the community, we need to be together and raise our voices in one brush, not fragmented.”

Ogi, who is white, said he has long been big on MLK and his teachings.

“The way in which he spoke to issues of justice through the lens of spirituality and faith, I had never in my life up until that point really heard someone speak with that much passion, clarity and conviction,” Ogi said. “I was compelled. The Arab Spring was in 2011. I had been taking a class with a Jewish professor on various Islamist movements around the world in different Muslim countries comparing [and] contrasting. I was in my own life both waking up to issues of injustice, countries grappling with the legacy of colonialism and militarism, and people around the world struggling for self-determination and just to have a life [and] certain freedoms.”

Ogi said Dr. King’s message hits home with him on a personal level.

“To be, for me, a young 20-something-year old during this sort of global movement with social media and reading Dr. King in the middle of all of that, that sort of matrix,” Ogi said. “I was also having my own little spiritual crisis at the time … about the kind of spiritual community I’d been a part of and had been disillusioned with, in part, because of its lack of speaking to issues of justice and injustice. So, for me, all that came together in my early 20s through my encounter with Dr. King.”

Wright, who is Black, said he believes King Jr. would have been pleased with how the community was changed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The city of DeKalb, like many communities around the country, was hit by a wave of public demonstrations, protests, rallies and calls for action and change in 2020. The action was spurred by the murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

“I think it created pockets of leaders that never would have stepped up otherwise,” Wright said. “It made people hypersensitive to injustices. … I think that Martin Luther King would be very proud of the awareness that has happened since the George Floyd incident.”