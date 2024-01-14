DeKalb County, nursing center union workers close to new labor contract

The DeKalb County Board committees, the Committee of the Whole and the Executive Committee, met on Jan. 10, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County government is poised to enter into a new contract agreement with the labor union that represents employees at the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The DeKalb County Executive Committee this week unanimously voted to send a new contract between American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 Local No. 3537 and DeKalb County government to a vote by the full DeKalb County Board. That vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Erik Thorson, a staff representative for the union, said a AFSCME Council 31 Local No. 3537 had scheduled a ratification meeting for the proposed contract, but winter weather got in the way.

“Unfortunately we had to make the decision to postpone them due to the inclement weather but we’re in the process of scheduling something for next week, ahead of the County Board meeting,” Thorson said.

The agreement will cover the period from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026, and is in line with a Jordan Healthcare business plan approved by the DeKalb County Board in fall 2023, according to DeKalb County documents.

Thorson said he’s unable to discuss details of the proposed contract until both parties ratify it.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said he’s still spending time telling residents in the county the nursing center did not end up being sold to a private buyer.

That saga took a twist when the buyers sought to leave the sale contract nine months after the initially anticipated closing date. In November, DeKalb County filed a lawsuit against the buyers.

The union and DeKalb County last reached an agreement in fall 2022, but at the time a pending $8.1 million contract to sell the facility was the focus of the negotiations.

This go around, from the county’s point of view, the contract negotiations hinged on the creation of conditions that will set up the facility for fiscal success in the years to come, Gregory said.

“There was several sessions back and forth and I think in the end we reached a fair contract that was bargained in good faith,” Gregory said. “It’ll position the county to make sure it will help us attract and retain employees of the bargaining group, and I think it shows that we value our employees and that we continue to want to add more of our staff. And so I think this is a good example of when we talk about collect bargaining, working together and achieving an outcome that’s fair for all.”