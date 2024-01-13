Post-WinterFest Warm Up event set for Jan. 20 in Genoa

The University of Illinois Extensions and Bill and Mary Lloyd of Genoa hosting post WinterFest Warm Up event for WinterFest attendees (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

GENOA – The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Bill and Mary Lloyd of Genoa to host a post-WinterFest Warm Up event for WinterFest attendees.

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Lloyds Garden Center, 622 Park Ave., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to warm up after WinterFest. Live music is being performed by Lee Gardner. Comfort food, hot chocolate and beverages will be provided. Registration is not required to attend.

Free tickets will be available. To receive tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search “WinterFest warm up.”

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, visit extension.illinois.edu/bdo.