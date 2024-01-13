Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars Film Series’ begins Jan. 16

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host its “Countdown to the Oscars Film Series” to celebrate cinema’s legacy.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the film series at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 16 through March 5, according to a news release.

Admission to the series is open to the public.

The theater will screen eight Academy Award-winning or nominated movies. The movie selection features blockbusters, classic movies and critically acclaimed films.

The movie lineup includes:

Jan. 16: “The Philadelphia Story”

Jan. 23: “Sunset Boulevard”

Jan. 30: “In the Heat of the Night”

Feb. 6: “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Feb. 13: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Feb. 20: “Jurassic Park”

Feb. 27: No film

March 5: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $8 for students with an ID and seniors ages 65 and older. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.