January 13, 2024
Shaw Local
Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars Film Series’ begins Jan. 16

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host its “Countdown to the Oscars Film Series” to celebrate cinema’s legacy.

The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the film series at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 16 through March 5, according to a news release.

Admission to the series is open to the public.

The theater will screen eight Academy Award-winning or nominated movies. The movie selection features blockbusters, classic movies and critically acclaimed films.

The movie lineup includes:

  • Jan. 16: “The Philadelphia Story”
  • Jan. 23: “Sunset Boulevard”
  • Jan. 30: “In the Heat of the Night”
  • Feb. 6: “Star Wars: A New Hope”
  • Feb. 13: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
  • Feb. 20: “Jurassic Park”
  • Feb. 27: No film
  • March 5: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $8 for students with an ID and seniors ages 65 and older. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.