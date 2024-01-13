Egyptian Theatre’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars Film Series’ begins Jan. 16

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host its “Countdown to the Oscars Film Series” to celebrate cinema’s legacy.
The theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, will hold the film series at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 16 through March 5, according to a news release.
Admission to the series is open to the public.
The theater will screen eight Academy Award-winning or nominated movies. The movie selection features blockbusters, classic movies and critically acclaimed films.
The movie lineup includes:
- Jan. 16: “The Philadelphia Story”
- Jan. 23: “Sunset Boulevard”
- Jan. 30: “In the Heat of the Night”
- Feb. 6: “Star Wars: A New Hope”
- Feb. 13: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
- Feb. 20: “Jurassic Park”
- Feb. 27: No film
- March 5: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $8 for students with an ID and seniors ages 65 and older. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.
The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.