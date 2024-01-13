DeKalb Township to host mobile DMV event Jan. 23

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will host a Department of Motor Vehicles mobile event for residents to complete certain services.

The township, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, will hold the mobile unit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23, according to a news release.

The mobile unit offers organ and tissue donation sign-up, voter registration, vehicle registration stickers, driver’s licenses, and Real ID and state identification card issuance. Road tests and written exams will not be provided.

Proof of identification is required. A state-mandated documentation list will be available at the township. Accepted payment methods include personal checks; debit cards; money orders; and Discover, AMEX, Mastercard and Visa credit cards.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282 or email Admin@dekalbtownship.org.