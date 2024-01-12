Snowstorm: DeKalb County endures hazardous Friday morning commute, worse one on the way

DeKalb County motorists had a rough time getting to work Friday morning, and with another, more severe and hazardous drive ahead expected Friday evening, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan urged caution for those who have to be out on the roads.

The area was pummeled with heavy snowfall and gusting winds that began about 3:30 a.m. Friday, making driving hazardous as road crews attempted to keep up with the significant influx of snow. DeKalb County is under a winter storm warning through noon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Between 8 to 12 inches of snow, on top of the nearly 6 inches that fell in DeKalb during Tuesday’s storm, is expected. As of 7 a.m. visibility remained low especially on rural roads.

“Drive slowly if you have to be somewhere. If you don’t have to be anywhere, please stay at home,” Sullivan said Friday morning. “The forecast for later today is more snow coming with higher winds, so visibility will be reduced. And if you have to go somewhere, give yourself plenty of time make sure you have a tank of gas, cell phone and extra clothing in the car with you in case you end up stranded on the roadway.”

Sullivan upgraded building closures Friday morning due to the heavy snow. The DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore and all county government buildings will be closed all day Friday. Previously they were expected to close at noon, according to a Thursday announcement.

“This, obviously, is going to be heavy snow. Roads are going to be bad. Traffic is going to be hazardous and difficult at times,” said Mark Ratzer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville office. “If people don’t have to be out, if they can work from home or postpone other activities, it’s probably a good time to do that. These are some of the strongest types of storms we have in winter in this part of the world. People should take it seriously and hunker down and try not to be out in it because that’s when bad things can happen.”

Motorists throughout northern Illinois were experiencing snow covered roads due to blowing snow on Friday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

At least 8 inches of snow was predicted for areas north of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 294. And, “in the neighborhood of a foot when you get out into McHenry County, northern DeKalb County, Rockford, Dixon. A foot of snow,” Ratzer said.

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, with wind chills reaching below 15 to 20 degrees by Sunday night into Monday, forecasts show.

Friday evening’s commute could be worse, Ratzer said, since wind is expected to pick up. While snowfall will be heavy, it isn’t likely to be as wet as Tuesday’s, so blowing conditions could make driving hazardous. Some areas could see 1 mile or less of visibility at times Friday night, Ratzer said.

“It’s going to be slippery,” Ratzer said. “So that’s also an issue. People are just going to have to slow down, leave a lot of following space, which doesn’t always happen. It will be pretty hazardous there for a while from what we expect. It’s not going to be a good commute.”

