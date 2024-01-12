Duffy: Honoring DeKalb excellence in 2024

As we bid farewell to 2023 and anticipate the opportunities of 2024, it’s time for a celebration of remarkable people, organizations and businesses.

At our Annual Celebration Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 8, we will be proudly inducting two new members into our DeKalb Chamber Hall of Fame. The first is a Pioneer Hall of Fame inductee, Joseph Ebbesen.

Joseph founded DeKalb Optometric, the largest eye-care practice in DeKalb County, after completing his education at NIU and the Northern Illinois College of Optometry and working for a few years. Dr. Ebbesen dedicated more than 30 years to community and political affairs serving on the DeKalb board of education, DeKalb City Council, as the DeKalb mayor, vice president of the Illinois Municipal League and president of the Northern Illinois Mayors Association culminating within the Illinois House of Representatives. His extensive involvement in local groups solidifies him as a true pioneer deserving of this esteemed honor.

Our second inductee is Cortney Strohacker, the executive director of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cortney’s leadership extends across DeKalb County with notable contributions to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Genoa Chamber of Commerce, DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau, DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, Opportunity Unbound, DeKalb County UNITES and various Northern Illinois University groups including the NIU Homecoming Community Committee. Cortney’s name frequently comes up when seeking individuals to drive impactful initiatives, showcasing her dedication to the community.

The Annual Celebration Dinner also will unveil the 2023 Business of the Year.

Finalists this year include El Jimador Mexican Grill, Illinois Community Credit Union, Michaels, School Tool Box and Willrett Flower Company.

The Nonprofit Organization Award will be presented to one of the following finalists – Building Leaders Advocating for Change (BLAC), Fox Valley Community Services, Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County, Open Door Health Center of Illinois, and RAMP.

The 2023 Ambassador of the Year also will be named at this event.

This memorable evening will be one to remember and is a sold-out event with only waiting list registrations available. Visit DeKalb.org for more information.

We look forward to celebrating 2023 and kicking off 2024 with a great event!