DeKalb County school, building closures for Jan. 12: winter storm

For the second time this week, DeKalb County is under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. With snow expected to begin falling around 3 a.m. Friday and bring with it between 6 to 12 inches of snow, closures are being announced for Friday, Jan. 12.
Here is a running list of places that are closed or operating with amended hours Friday:
Schools
- DeKalb School District 428 will have an e-learning day Friday. All school and district buildings will be closed.
- Sycamore School District 427 will have a snow day Friday. All school and district offices, including OSCAR will be closed.
- Northern Illinois University will move to virtual operations from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday. The spring semester is expected to begin Tuesday.
- Sandwich School District 430 has canceled all Friday classes and sporting events.
- Somonauk School District 432 has a snow day Friday.
- Kaneland School District 302 buildings will be closed Friday for an e-learning day due to weather.
- Genoa-Kingston School District 424 already had planned to close Friday for Teacher Institute Day.
- St. Mary School in DeKalb will have an e-learning day.
Public buildings
- The DeKalb County Courthouse and all county government buildings will close at noon Friday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sycamore Public Library is closed Friday. Patrons can still access online resources at sycamorelibrary.org.