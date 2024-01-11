January 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb County winter storm: School, building closures for Jan. 12

Winter storm warning in effect for DeKalb County from 3 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Joy Smart, from Kirkland, takes photos of the snowy landscape Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, near the Lagoon at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday was a headache for some and fun for others.

Joy Smart, from Kirkland, takes photos of the snowy landscape Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, near the Lagoon at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday was a headache for some and fun for others. (Mark Busch)

For the second time this week, DeKalb County is under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. With snow expected to begin falling around 3 a.m. Friday and bring with it between 6 to 12 inches of snow, closures are being announced for Friday, Jan. 12.

Winter storm warning now covers all of northern Illinois for Friday into Saturday ]

Here is a running list:

Schools

Public buildings

  • The DeKalb County Courthouse and all county government buildings will close at noon Friday, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.