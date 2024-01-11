DeKalb County winter storm: School, building closures for Jan. 12

Joy Smart, from Kirkland, takes photos of the snowy landscape Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, near the Lagoon at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Tuesday was a headache for some and fun for others. (Mark Busch)

For the second time this week, DeKalb County is under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service. With snow expected to begin falling around 3 a.m. Friday and bring with it between 6 to 12 inches of snow, closures are being announced for Friday, Jan. 12.

[ Winter storm warning now covers all of northern Illinois for Friday into Saturday ]

Here is a running list:

Schools

DeKalb School District 428 will have an e-learning day Friday. All school and district buildings will be closed.

Sycamore School District 427 will have a snow day Friday. All school and district offices, including OSCAR will be closed.

Northern Illinois University will move to virtual operations from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday. The spring semester is expected to begin Tuesday.

Public buildings